Former Chippewa Falls priest resigns from Wausau parishes over sexual misconduct allegations

MARATHON COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Chippewa Falls Catholic priest has resigned from his churches in Wausau.
Reverend Mark Pierce has resigned from his position with two Wausau parishes over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor. The announcement came Sunday, when the Reverend Tom Lindner read a statement from Bishop William Callahan.
In it, Callahan said the abuse occurred decades ago but just came to light last week. He also said Pierce was immediately placed on leave and relieved of ministerial duties.
Lindner also read from a statement by Pierce, where he admitted to causing a person harm by behavior inappropriate for a priest.