Former Special Olympics coach sentenced in child sexual assault case

(WQOW) - A former Special Olympics coach from northwestern Wisconsin was sentenced Wednesday.
Anddie L. Anderson, who is from Clayton, was charged with felony first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in Barron County. That charge was amended to 4th degree misdemeanor sexual assault. Anderson pleaded guilty to the amended charge.
According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year-old girl said Anderson touched her inappropriately when she went on a 4-wheeler ride with him.
Wednesday, a judge sentenced Anderson to 2 years probation. He must also undergo a sex offender evaluation and follow any recommended treatment and counseling. He also must not have contact with the victim.