Four new barns at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - News 18 got to take a close look at the new buildings at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds ahead of a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
The L.E. Phillips building is going to be for housing small livestock like chickens, the Rooney Grain building and the cattle barn will be for housing larger livestock like cows, and the Custer Coliseum is where the animals will be shown and judged.
The Coliseum will also have heating and air conditioning, so it can be used year-round.
"The 25-year long range plan did focus on what are we going to do to make it sustainable, and this Custer Coliseum, this first year-round facility that we can use, is definitely part of that, and it will help to sustain this venue for years to come," said Rusty Volk, Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
There's also a small space between the Rooney Grain building and the cattle barn. That is a designated area where contestants can clean off their livestock, and the water will be taken safely into a sewer, posing no threat to any waterways nearby.