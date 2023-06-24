 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Four new barns at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
barns

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - News 18 got to take a close look at the new buildings at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds ahead of a ribbon-cutting on Monday.

The L.E. Phillips building is going to be for housing small livestock like chickens, the Rooney Grain building and the cattle barn will be for housing larger livestock like cows, and the Custer Coliseum is where the animals will be shown and judged.

The Coliseum will also have heating and air conditioning, so it can be used year-round.

"The 25-year long range plan did focus on what are we going to do to make it sustainable, and this Custer Coliseum, this first year-round facility that we can use, is definitely part of that, and it will help to sustain this venue for years to come," said Rusty Volk, Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

There's also a small space between the Rooney Grain building and the cattle barn.  That is a designated area where contestants can clean off their livestock, and the water will be taken safely into a sewer, posing no threat to any waterways nearby.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you