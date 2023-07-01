Fourth of July celebrated at Cinder City Park

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Fourth of July might be a few days away, but the festivities are just beginning in Altoona. People are getting an early start celebrating the Fourth of July at Cinder City park in Altoona.
This yearly tradition is something that many locals look forward to.
"I like the music, I like outside music, and just the outdoors, and the fireworks, and just people dressed in Fourth of July clothing is kind of cool," Cheri Steinmtz, a resident of Bloomer said.
The band "Big Deeks" provided the entertainment for the event. One of the reasons they enjoy performing for this crowd is because of the positive response after their set.
"It's a good feeling knowing that you see a lot of your friends and family out in the crowd and they're having a good time, and then once we're done performing, we get to go out and enjoy the show with them as well so it's kind of a good feeling, it's a good family event in Altoona and we're glad to be a part of it," Kory Broda, a vocalist for Big Deeks said.
This is an event that evolves from year to year, whether it has increased attendance or new attractions.
"It gets bigger and bigger every year with new and added things this year, we have eight teams in a bean bag tournament," Debra Goldbach, the recreation supervisor for Altoona said. "That's kind of our new thing this year, last year we didn't have any teams, this year now we've got eight."
Along with the music, fireworks, and a bean bag toss, there was also a cribbage tournament, food trucks, and some inflatable bouncy houses for kids.
Once the Big Deeks finished on stage, people looked to the skies for the fireworks show.
Organizers say that while this years' celebration is over, the planning process for next year's festivities begins on Monday.