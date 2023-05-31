Free plots of land up for grabs in village of Colfax

COLFAX (WQOW) - Land in the Village of Colfax could be yours, free of charge. But there are a few building blocks you need to bring to the table.
"Well basically it was if you commit and sign the papers and have a house up within one year, we'll give you the lot," said Gary Stene, the trustee of Colfax.
Lynn Niggeman, the Colfax administrator and treasurer said that they are offering up the land for two reasons.
"The reason we wanted to do this is just to help with the tax base in the village of Colfax and to help bring housing that was on the short tail of the village residence," said Niggeman.
The village decided to spend over $60,000 on land off of Dunn Street.
"The first one was approximately 2.8 acres and that was the initial get the development started and that was six lots that we were offering for free," said Niggeman.
There are already three homes built and the village has expanded that project with another 3.2 acres costing $65,000. That will consist of two single family homes and two multifamily homes, and they want to offer them for free as well.
Both Gary and Lynn said they want to expand this project eventually to offering almost 100 more plots of land.
You can learn more about the East View Residential Development by clicking here.