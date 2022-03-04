 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Freedom Convoy to pass through Dunn, Eau Claire and Jackson Counties Friday

Freedom Convoy Hudson

People gathered on an overpass in St. Croix County Friday morning as truck drivers part of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy drove through the area

(WQOW) - There will be an influx of cars and semi trucks on I-94 passing through Eau Claire on Friday afternoon.

The drivers are part of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, and are heading toward Washington D.C.

According to a Facebook post by Juneau County Emergency Management, they plan to come through Menomonie around 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire around 1:45 p.m., Black River Falls around 2:15 p.m., and by 3 p.m. they plan to stop in Monroe County where I-94 and I-90 converge. 

The convoy began as protests in Canada in February where truck drivers were protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. In the U.S., drivers say they are driving together in solidarity with that movement, and to amplify the message of those protestors. 

Click here to view Eau Claire area traffic cameras. 

