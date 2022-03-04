Freedom Convoy to pass through Dunn, Eau Claire and Jackson Counties Friday

(WQOW) - There will be an influx of cars and semi trucks on I-94 passing through Eau Claire on Friday afternoon.
The drivers are part of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, and are heading toward Washington D.C.
According to a Facebook post by Juneau County Emergency Management, they plan to come through Menomonie around 1:30 p.m., Eau Claire around 1:45 p.m., Black River Falls around 2:15 p.m., and by 3 p.m. they plan to stop in Monroe County where I-94 and I-90 converge.
The convoy began as protests in Canada in February where truck drivers were protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. In the U.S., drivers say they are driving together in solidarity with that movement, and to amplify the message of those protestors.