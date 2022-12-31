 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING MAY PRODUCE SLIPPERY SPOTS
ON ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY...

Freezing fog will likely develop late this evening and persist
through late Sunday morning. Visibility will likely drop to 2
miles or less, with locally dense fog reducing visibility to one
quarter mile or less, especially near rivers, creeks and other
low lying areas. In addition, freezing fog may deposit onto
roadways, especially elevated roads including bridges and
overpasses. This may produce slippery spots on untreated roads.

If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

Freezing fog followed by a winter storm early week

  • Updated
  • 0

An impactful storm system arrives as we kick off the new week.

Expect decreasing clouds tonight with temperatures in the 20s. Freezing fog is also possible overnight which could create slippery roadways and limited visibility. 

Headlines COPY.png

Freezing fog continues Sunday morning before dissipating late morning. Peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be near the freezing mark. 

NewYearCelebration.png

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the Chippewa Valley from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

WQOW 2017 Earth Design.png

We dry out Thursday and Friday with colder temperatures in the teens and twenties. A few snow showers are possible next weekend with highs in the 30s. 

7 Day Evening.png

