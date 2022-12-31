Freezing fog followed by a winter storm early week

Expect decreasing clouds tonight with temperatures in the 20s. Freezing fog is also possible overnight which could create slippery roadways and limited visibility.
Freezing fog continues Sunday morning before dissipating late morning. Peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be near the freezing mark.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the Chippewa Valley from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.
We dry out Thursday and Friday with colder temperatures in the teens and twenties. A few snow showers are possible next weekend with highs in the 30s.