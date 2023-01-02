Frightening scene during Monday Night Football

CINCINATTI, OHIO (WQOW) - A chilling scene that played out on live television during Monday night's football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after making a tackle. CPR was performed on Hamlin, as players from both teams surrounded him, and the stadium was stunned into silence. An ambulance was brought onto the field, and Hamlin was taken to the hospital.
The NFL later reported that he is in critical condition. The game was officially suspended for the night.