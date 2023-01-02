Frightening scene during Monday Night Football

Weather Alert

.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. Overnight a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early Tuesday afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming all snow, with accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&