Frightening scene during Monday Night Football

.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday.
The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon
when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across
the region.

Overnight a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.Tuesday
morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and
spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early
Tuesday afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel
impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the
heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy
snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the
highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.

The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional
2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel
plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming all snow, with
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Frightening scene during Monday Night Football

By Clint Berge

CINCINATTI, OHIO (WQOW) - A chilling scene that played out on live television during Monday night's football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after making a tackle. CPR was performed on Hamlin, as players from both teams surrounded him, and the stadium was stunned into silence. An ambulance was brought onto the field, and Hamlin was taken to the hospital.

The NFL later reported that he is in critical condition. The game was officially suspended for the night.

