From the Archives: Thousands show up for historic "Big Boy" train

Originally published July 23, 2019
ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Big Boy 4014 made its grand appearance in Altoona today, and it was a big deal for the thousands of people who showed up to get a look at the illustrious locomotive.
The wait has been much longer than a couple months though. The engineer and operator of the Big Boy says for the last four decades train enthusiasts have been asking for the Big Boy to be restored.
"People were told the Big Boy just will never run, stop asking us because it's too heavy you can't convert it to burn any other fuel other than coal and it's to big. You can't turn it anywhere, it can't go anywhere, so that narrative was designed to discourage the whole notion," said Big Boy train engineer and operator Ed Dickens.
Because people were told it would never happen, it makes hearing the train's whistle blow even more special.
Dave Goodman traveled all the way from Kansas City, and says it was worth the journey.
"I love the sound of it," Goodman said. "And part of it is the roar of the whistle. It isn't just the blowing of the whistle but it's the roar of it. It's so loud it just shakes your body a little bit. You gotta experience it."
"I have train in my blood," said train enthusiast Todd Taylor. "I got a scar right here from when my model train cut me. And that's it, train in my blood since I was a kid."
Taylor says seeing the historic train in person was everything he hoped for, and everyone who sees it can agree it's the biggest steam engine they've ever seen.
"Everyone of us universally use one word to describe it and that word is beast," Dickens said. "It is just an absolutely enormous power plant."
And what better way to celebrate the historic train and those who traveled so far to see it than with a party with the world's largest grill.
"We thought the worlds largest steam engine needed the worlds largest grill," said Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt.
The Big Boy locomotive is set to leave Altoona tomorrow at 8 a.m. and will continue on its journey as part of the "Great race across the Midwest."