"Frustrated, mad, scared" Wisconsin Ukrainians react to Russian attacks

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Several Ukrainians now living in Wisconsin are still trying to find the words to describe Wednesday's attacks made on their home country.
"What's going on here is not just about Ukraine," said Joseph Spolowicz, Parish Council Vice President for St. Michael's Ukrainian Church in Milwaukee. He added, "This is about a dictator moving in and encroaching on another country because he wants that country. Who's next?"
Spolowicz was one of the people that could be seen at that church Thursday morning.
With the events still fresh in that group's mind, emotions might have been still hard to process.
"I am frustrated, mad, scared, panicking," said Halyna Salapata, an immigrant from Ukraine.
"It's emotional, it's hard. It rips your heart out," Spolowicz said.
Some of those people still have family back in Ukraine.
"They are doing okay as far as I know when I last spoke with them," Spolowicz said.
The same feeling goes for Ruslana Westerlund, an immigrant who now lives in Dane County.
"My cousin, he came home and volunteered himself for the service," Westerlund said.
"My dad and Valentina my stepmom, they're terrified," she added.
For her, emotions are also challenging, especially after being on edge for so long with threats of war looming for years.
"The war in the east has been going on for eight years. Maybe we were all in denial. How can you fathom?" Westerlund said.
For the moment, some are looking to channel their emotions into optimism, especially after seeing countries like the United States support Ukraine and its people.
"It would be a very lonely feeling if people were afraid of Putin and didn't stand up," Westerlund said.
Meanwhile, some members of St. Michael's Ukrainian Church in Milwaukee will be holding a rally Friday morning.