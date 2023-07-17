Garage and cars go up in flames in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) — A couple in Chippewa Falls had a rude awakening early on Monday morning — when their garage went up in flames.
The owners of the one-story house at 17092 52nd Ave. in Chippewa Falls said the smell of smoke woke them at about 5:30 am. They were the only ones home at the time, and were able to get out of the house unharmed.
The garage and the two vehicles inside it were completely destroyed by the blaze. There was also significant damage to the home itself, including the roof.
Local fire crews were on scene for several hours to put the fire out. Inspectors are still working to determine the fire’s cause.