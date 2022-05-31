Garage total loss after early morning fire

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - A garage in the Town of Seymour is a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning.
Jeff Olson with Township Fire said the fire happened on Northshore Drive. He said they received the call shortly before 5 a.m., and had the fire contained around 7:30 a.m.
There were no cars inside the garage at the time of the fire according to Olson, but there was a boat.
Olson said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and no damage estimate as the cause is under investigation. Altoona and Rock Creek fire departments assisted.