Garage total loss after early morning fire

  Updated
Garage Fire

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - A garage in the Town of Seymour is a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning. 

Jeff Olson with Township Fire said the fire happened on Northshore Drive. He said they received the call shortly before 5 a.m., and had the fire contained around 7:30 a.m.

There were no cars inside the garage at the time of the fire according to Olson, but there was a boat. 

Olson said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and no damage estimate as the cause is under investigation. Altoona and Rock Creek fire departments assisted. 

