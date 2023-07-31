Get ahead of 'Back to School' immunizations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The first day of school will be here before you know it and health experts say it’s time to think about getting your kids vaccinated.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent against diseases. A local public health nurse, Christina Writz, encourages parents to get their kids vaccinated against diseases like polio, measles, and mumps.
“If vaccine rates do go down, we can see those diseases coming back in both children and adults,” Writz said.
Writz says each age group may have a different set of recommended vaccines. For example, kindergarteners are recommended to get Tetanus and Diphtheria vaccines, while middle schoolers are encouraged to get the Hepatitis B vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t required but the health department strongly encourages it.
Here is a link to Wisconsin's vaccine list.