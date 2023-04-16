 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with the highest amounts in the eastern part of the
county. Winds gusting near 40 mph.

* WHERE...Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Giannis hurt, Heat steal game 1 in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucks vs. Heat

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Herro both exited game one with injuries as the 8-seed Miami Heat stunned the top seed Milwaukee Bucks 130-117 at Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo left the game in the second quarter with a lower back contusion and did not return. He took a hard fall onto his lower back while driving for a layup in the first quarter. Giannis checked out of the game and momentarily returned in the second frame but hobbled around the floor before exiting for good.

Milwaukee native and Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball in the second quarter and did not return.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 35 points and 11 assists. The Heat were lights out from the field shooting 59.5% and 60% from behind the arc. Milwaukee shot just 24.4% from deep.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 33 points.

Miami leads the series 1-0. Game two of the East 1st round series is set for Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you