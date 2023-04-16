Giannis hurt, Heat steal game 1 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Herro both exited game one with injuries as the 8-seed Miami Heat stunned the top seed Milwaukee Bucks 130-117 at Fiserv Forum on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo left the game in the second quarter with a lower back contusion and did not return. He took a hard fall onto his lower back while driving for a layup in the first quarter. Giannis checked out of the game and momentarily returned in the second frame but hobbled around the floor before exiting for good.
Milwaukee native and Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball in the second quarter and did not return.
Jimmy Butler led Miami with 35 points and 11 assists. The Heat were lights out from the field shooting 59.5% and 60% from behind the arc. Milwaukee shot just 24.4% from deep.
Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 33 points.
Miami leads the series 1-0. Game two of the East 1st round series is set for Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.