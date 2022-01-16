 Skip to main content
Girl Scout cookie season begins this Friday

Girl Scout cookie

The Adventureful

(WQOW) - It's the best season of the year — Girl Scout cookies season begins this Friday and local troops have a few new things in store.

Customers can order online, through contactless delivery, visit an in-person cookie booth in a common location like grocery stores, or during walk-abouts where Scouts walk around their communities with cookies in tow.

Officials from the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes said the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of cookie sellers but increased sales for participating Scouts.

"Girls who are out there selling are just seeing phenomenal sales of cookies because the number of customers who want cookies isn't going down," said communications director Missy Brozek.

She said that a new cookie, The Adventureful, was added to the lineup this year. The crispy cookie tastes like the edge pieces of a brownie pan with caramel crème and hints of sea salt inside.

Girls Scouts are encouraged to take precautions against COVID-19 while selling like wearing a mask.

The Girl Scout cookie season runs between January 21 and April 3. For more information on ordering from local troops, click here.

