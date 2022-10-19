Girl Scouts selling longtime Chippewa County Camp Nawakwa

CORNELL (WQOW) - Local Girl Scouts and former Scouts may have memories at Camp Nawakwa in Cornell. The land has been owned by Girl Scouts since 1951. Now, that camp is officially for sale.
They currently own many campgrounds across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Camp Nawakwa is one of three campsites that will be sold within the next year to make room for new construction in the Chippewa Valley.
"We're going to reduce the number of properties that we own," said Patti Shafto-Carlson, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes. "And when you have less properties you have less expenses."
She said the sales will allow them to invest more in creating meaningful experiences in the properties they do own.
Shafto-Carlson said the Northwestern Great Lakes region is home to 10,000 Girl Scouts and 5,000 volunteers. She said she wants them to be involved in the creation of new, consolidated spaces across the state.
She said they're currently looking for land to house new buildings but still keep the Girl Scouts immersed in nature. Ideally, she said it would be in an accessible location between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.
"It could possibly have buildings right now, it could have vacant land," Shafto-Carlson said. "Do you like a man-made lake, do we do a lake that already exists? Do we do a river? These are questions we want to ask the girls."
Whatever the location, there would be a Girl Scout shop, offices for staff, and spaces for the girls to explore a variety of activities.
"Any kind of Girl Scout experience that you can think of," Shafto-Carlson said. "We're also going to include the science and technology, and education and arts."
Shafto-Carlson said she wants the new space to honor the legacy of Camp Nawakwa, which the Girl Scouts can continue to visit until September 2023.
She said she also hopes to expand transportation options for Scouts who live farther from their site locations.
In the meantime, Shafto-Carlson said they are reaching out to buyers who she hopes will preserve the Camp Nawakwa land as a campsite.