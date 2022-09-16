GOP candidates Derrick Van Orden, Tim Michels tour Eau Claire businesses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two Republican candidates running on November's ballot, Derrick Van Orden and Tim Michels, paid a visit to Eau Claire this afternoon.
Van Orden, who is running for Third Congressional District, is giving Michels, candidate for governor, a tour of the district. They visited local businesses such as family-owned RB Scott Company, an industrial equipment supplier. They said businesses and manufacturers such as those are the backbone of Wisconsin's economy.
"People in Eau Claire and throughout the state of Wisconsin want the same thing," Michels said. "They want government to take care of them, they want government to stay out of their business. People want to go to work, raise a family, maybe go to church on Sunday, and go to their kid's ball game. They want common sense government. They are tired of the direction of leadership. They are ready for a change and that's what I bring to this race."
Michels said he hopes to facilitate a reduction in crime if elected to office, as well as focus on education reform in the state.
Van Orden said a key issue for him is immigration.
"From the federal side, we have an open border. We've had over three million encounters with illegal immigrants since Joe Biden has taken office; we've had over 800,000 getaways in La Crosse which is also in the district," Van Orden said. "They've intercepted three pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 680,000 people and 90 percent of that comes from the border. I know that because I went down to the southern border at the behest of my sheriff."
Van Orden said he advocates for education reform as well, saying parents should have a say in their child's education, and added lowering gas and food prices that affect Wisconsin's economy are other priorities.