Gov. Evers heads to Menomonie Monday

(WQOW) - Fresh off receiving more than $1 million in grants to help build a new shelter in Menomonie, the Governor is set to travel to the area Monday.
Gov. Evers is set to give a press conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Menomonie City Hall in the first floor City Council chambers. He will be joined by Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld, Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and other local officials.
News 18 was not told what he will be speaking on or the reason for his visit. He will be in Madison earlier in the morning to take action on two bills.