Gov. Evers highlights agriculture in local farm visit

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers highlighted his support for rural communities with a visit to the Chippewa Valley on Wednesday.
Gov. Evers stopped by Mary Dirty Face Farm, which is located eight miles southeast of Menomonie. The owners took Gov. Evers on a tour around the 60-acre farm explaining what they grow and the challenges of running their orchard.
The farm grows over 13 different types of apples and seven different berries and sells their crops at farmers markets and the Menomonie Market Food Co-Op.
The trip was important for Gov. Evers as it marked his first time visiting a Wisconsin organic fruit farm.
"An organic fruit farm is something we have not done and obviously they have different clientele that are buying the product and so it is really important for me to understand how this works," he said.
The farm started in 2009 and became certified organic by the US Department of Agriculture in 2016. Sustainability is also a major part of the farm as they utilize solar energy, avoid mowing underbrush and collect rainwater.
After his stop in Menomonie, Gov. Evers also traveled to Sparta to visit a grant-funded boat landing to promote the passing of the 2024-25 Wisconsin biennial budget.