Gov. Evers signs bill tied to Dan Peggs case

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A bill prompted by the sex trafficking case of former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers Thursday.
The bill, authored by local state Rep. Jesse James, allows one parent to petition a court to change the name of a child under 14, if the other parent has been convicted of certain homicide or sex crimes.
James wrote the bill due to the case of Peggs' ex-wife Ashley, who wants to change their childrens' last name, but learned that under state law, the court may require consent of the other parent. Dan Peggs is serving an eight year prison sentence for possessing child pornography.
Governor Evers said Thursday the bill will help protect kids and ensure they can heal from the harm and trauma caused by a parents actions.