Gov. Evers visits Menomonie childcare center to advocate for 'Child Care Counts' funding

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Governor Evers paid a visit to Milestones Early Educational Community on Wednesday, one of many daycares at risk of losing lots of state funding.
The Child Care Counts Program has given hundreds of millions of dollars to childcare centers across Wisconsin over the last three years in order to stay open and recruit and retain staff. However, the program is set to expire in January.
Evers proposed making it permanent in his biennial budget using surplus dollars, but his office said Republicans in the Legislature decided against it, putting centers that rely on the funding in a dire situation.
"That's when some of these places will be starting to close down or their ability to complete for talented staff will be minimized," Evers said. "We need to get something in place."
Milestones has received more than $745,000 in Child Care Counts funds and has over 100 kids currently enrolled. Its owner, Arnie Swoboda, said losing staff when the funds run out is a real concern. That would force them to make new hires with less training.
"Better classrooms, better lesson plans, all the things that come along with staff being more educated," Swoboda said. "It's allowed us to keep a lot of our staff here for 10, 15 years. You can't buy experience."
Without the Child Care Counts Program, Evers' administration forecasts nearly 90,000 kids will be left without childcare. He said that has a ripple effect throughout the workforce, forcing more parents to leave their jobs to care for their kids.