Governor Evers touts education investments during Stanley visit

STANLEY (WQOW) - Class was in session for Governor Tony Evers Monday when he made a stop in the area to welcome students, teachers, and staff back to school.
Evers visited the Stanley-Boyd elementary, middle and high schools to highlight his budget investments in public education. This includes a $1.2 billion increase for districts around the state.
Evers said one goal of the funding is to address the statewide workforce shortage in education.
"At the end of the day you think about how important these people are to our future. We have to make it, not easy, but we have to have as many opportunities as possible," he said.
Evers said one of those opportunities is a teaching apprenticeship program through the state's Workforce Development Department.
His budget also raised revenue limits for districts around Wisconsin.
Stanley-Boyd Superintendent Jeff Koenig said the district is low revenue, and increasing the limit will have a direct impact.
"It's a substantial increase in dollars to help with our teachers, to help with our services that we offer. And we're really excited about the opportunities that that's become for us," he said.
Under the new budget, the low revenue ceiling for districts increased from $10,000 to $11,000 per student every two years. Under another line item, the budget also has a $325 revenue limit increase per student each fiscal year.