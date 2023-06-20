Governor Evers visits Chippewa Falls to promote shared revenue bill

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited Chippewa Falls to talk about Wisconsin's Shared Revenue bill.
On Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers signed legislation that will change shared revenue in Wisconsin. Under the new bill, 20% of the state's 5 cent sales tax will be sent to local governments.
According to Gov. Evers, this will lead to an estimated $1 billion in aid to local governments. To promote the bill, Gov. Evers visited Wausau, Chippewa Falls and Superior.
"From here we're going up to Superior and we're going to be able to talk about the Blatnik Bridge that goes over from Superior to Duluth," Gov. Evers said. "All those things are in the budget, 'So is everything perfect in the budget?' Absolutely not, but we've made some really good progress."
While in Chippewa Falls, Gov. Evers toured Fire Station 1 while guided by Battalion Chief Justus Busse. He also met with local firefighters to discuss how the increased revenue will add more money for emergency services in the community. Busse said this could help in hiring new first responders.