FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Governor Evers visits UWEC to hear what students think

Governor Evers stops by at UW Eau Claire
Jeremy Landgrebe

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers took a trip up to UW-Eau Claire Tuesday to listen to students feedback and concerns.

He met with students in a packed classroom talking about issues ranging from race to renewable energy. Governor Ever's main concerns are higher education affordability and accessibility, combatting climate change, gun violence reforms, and marijuana legalization. Evers told News 18 that one thing he is pushing for is more people to have access to Medicaid.

"On Medicaid expansion, I think the Republicans are wrong," said Evers. "We are one of 12 or 13 states. The other ones kind of figured it out. Some of them are Republican states. So, when they see that, they say yeah the system doesn't work, and I'd say right now they are right in that one. Medicaid expansion should be passed in the state of Wisconsin."

Many students were there to give feedback and to voice their concerns, but for some students, it wasn't just about listening to their feedback, but learning about other issues they did not know much about.

"Definitely listening to students take about their particular concerns with EDI," said Anakah Denison, a UW Eau Claire student. "That' something that I also want to be attuned to because that is somewhere where I don't have as much personal experience. So I really want to listen to other students, listen to their stories, their experiences, and their feedback and recommendations."

Governor Evers was not only in UW-Eau Claire Tuesday. He also spoke to students at UW-Milwaukee as well.

