Govin's Farm open for corn maze, baby animal barn, and fall fun

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A local favorite destination for fall fun is now officially open for the season.
Govin's Farm, located just outside of Menomonie, is home to a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, over 30 unique games, a giant slide, hot donuts and cider, and more. However, the farm may be best known for its annual corn maze.
Owners John and Julie Govin choose new designs for the 11-acre maze every year that means something to them. This year's design is centered around heart disease awareness. There are three difficulty levels, from a kid's maze to a challenging one. You can visit the maze during the day or test your skills when it's dark at night.
Many people also visit Govin's lambing barn in the spring. Fans of that seasonal attraction will be happy to learn of a new fall addition.
"The big new thing for us is: a lot of you know us for the spring farm babies. This year we also have a scaled-down version of farm babies," John said. "We've got about 70 new lambs in the barn right now and we'll be getting a group of baby chicks about every two weeks. So if you're craving baby animals, again, we've got a few of them here at Govin's."
You can pet them and feed the lambs, and even hold baby chicks.
Govin's Farm is open from five p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until October 29.