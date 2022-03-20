 Skip to main content
Govin's Lambing Barn returns for 17th spring season

  • Updated
  • 0
Govin's Lambing Barn

Lines at Govin's Lambing Barn

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Spring has sprung and the 17th season has begun at a popular family lambing farm featuring baby animals in Menomonie.

Thousands of visitors are stopping by Govin's Lambing Barn for a chance to try hands-on activities, enjoy pony rides, and even witness animal births.

The farm features over 200 farm animals including lambs, goats, and pigs.

Co-owner John Govin, who operates the farm with wife Julie, said the farm has grown over the years and gives western Wisconsin a unique, up-front look at agriculture.

"We started this 16 years ago and it was just a few hundred people that came and now it's grown to thousands a day and we've actually extended out to five weekends this year," Govin said. "We started because my wife was a city girl and she started to get frustrated with me because I thought everybody knew about farming."

Govin's Lambing Barn opened Saturday for a five-week season ending April 16. In the fall, the Govin family hosts a popular corn maze featuring a haunted trail, pumpkins, and fall-themed festivities.

