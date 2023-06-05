Grant will help build new turtle enclosure at Beaver Creek Reserve, but more support is needed

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A $5,000 grant to Beaver Creek Reserve will help Snapper the snapping turtle find his way to a new home.
They are planning on building a brand new turtle enclosure to provide more space for Snapper and his turtle friends.
The executive director, Erik Keisler, said the grant provided by the Eau Claire Community Foundation will help kick-start the process.
“We want to get him to an even bigger long-term permanent location," said Keisler. "This grant is going to help us design a habitat that will actually be a tank and some terrestrial land that he will be able to go from the land and back to the water and people will be able to see him in a more natural setting than just an aquarium."
Keisler's hope is for the community to learn how turtles interact within their habitat and provide an area for their turtles to thrive.
If you would like to help Snapper find his way to his new home, click here.