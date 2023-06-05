 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Grant will help build new turtle enclosure at Beaver Creek Reserve, but more support is needed

  • Updated
  • 0
Snapper The Snapping Turtle

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A $5,000 grant to Beaver Creek Reserve will help Snapper the snapping turtle find his way to a new home.

They are planning on building a brand new turtle enclosure to provide more space for Snapper and his turtle friends.

The executive director, Erik Keisler, said the grant provided by the Eau Claire Community Foundation will help kick-start the process.

“We want to get him to an even bigger long-term permanent location," said Keisler. "This grant is going to help us design a habitat that will actually be a tank and some terrestrial land that he will be able to go from the land and back to the water and people will be able to see him in a more natural setting than just an aquarium." 

Keisler's hope is for the community to learn how turtles interact within their habitat and provide an area for their turtles to thrive.

If you would like to help Snapper find his way to his new home, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you