Grant will help UW-Stout with research on cause of blue-green algal blooms

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout is receiving a research grant to monitor watershed in the area.
The university is getting nearly $359,000 from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin. The grant focuses on water quality in Wisconsin's freshwater ecosystems.
UW-Stout plans to use these funds to research the causes of blue-green algal blooms that are common in the summer and how they can be prevented.
"By better understanding what's causing the blue-green algae blooms, we can refine our strategies at treating them or stopping them from happening. We have things we are doing now, we want to know how well those are working, and also if there's something we've been missing that maybe we don't know about, then we could also be tackling at the same time," said associate professor of biology Keith Gilland.
UW-Eau Claire is also getting money from the same grant, receiving almost $208,000. According to a press release, a majority of that funding will go to offer hands-on freshwater science field courses to high school and college students.