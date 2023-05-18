"Grateful for Rain": No pedestrians hurt after crash in front of Eau Claire ice cream shop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Staff at Ramone's Ice Cream in downtown Eau Claire said they are grateful for rain Thursday, because if they had a line out the door, things could've been much worse.
News 18 spoke with staff that said a vehicle went through the intersection and hit a stoplight that came tumbling down right in front of the shop. The vehicle then reportedly continued into a parking lot where it hit vehicles.
In a Facebook post, staff said there were no reported injuries as they waited for first responders to clear the scene so they could reopen.
Photos courtesy of Ramone's Ice Cream/Facebook