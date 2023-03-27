Group hosting community town halls to take a stand against meth

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are now more opportunities for you to take a stand against drugs in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Criminal Justice Department is hosting their annual Take a Stand Against Meth town halls.
Rose Baier, the Chippewa County Criminal Justice services director, said that they have had two, but are hosting another round due to demand. She said she is hoping for a bigger turnout in youth for the next town halls.
For ages 10 and up, the town hall will give kids and teens the opportunity to learn about the dangers of drugs and talk to school resource officers.
She said so far, they have had great discussions with the community.
"I think they were pretty successful, we got really good community feedback through evaluations," said Baier. "It was great information and that they want to see more of these types of events."
If you are interested, there are a total of three more planned with one happening Tuesday. You can find the times and locations of them here.