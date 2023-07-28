Handicap accessible paddleboats now available to rent for free at Coon Fork Park

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - In rural Eau Claire County, you can now adventure around Coon Fork Lake in a paddleboat, with your hands.
These boats were bought by the Eau Claire County Parks and Forestry department and the Eau Claire ADRC, and they are ADA accessible.
While you propel most paddleboats with your feet in a bicycle-like fashion, you can propel these paddleboats with your hands.
"We're definitely hoping that more people come out and check out the park, and if they have somebody in their family that normally wouldn't be able to operate a typical foot pedal type paddleboat, and just has the ability to use their arms to handpump like these boats are, we definitely want to encourage people to come out and try these out," said Josh Pederson, the Director of Parks and Forestry in Eau Claire County.
Pederson says they chose to put the paddleboats in the Coon Fork campground for a few reasons. One is that the campground has a summertime staff.
The grounds have an existing fleet of boats like kayaks and canoes that people can take out. Also, Coon Fork Lake prohibits motorized boats, making it easier for people to use.
It is free of charge to use these paddleboats, and to reserve them you just need to call the campground. Their phone number is (715) 975-0000.