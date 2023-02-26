Hangar 54 to serve alcohol in airport terminal

Update: The city council has voted to approve expanding the liquor license for Hangar 54.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Hangar 54 Grill, located in the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, may soon make changes that Eau Claire flyers may be happy to hear.
The restaurant recently sent a request to increase the area of their liquor license to include the airport terminal. Currently, they can only serve alcohol in their restaurant area, but they want to expand their service closer to flyers.
The grill's co-owner, Ryan Anderson, said business has been booming since Sun Country Airlines started using the airport in December.
"Where we maybe used to see a few people, from United, with Sun Country it's definitely bigger planes, so we maybe see 20 to 30 people extra a day," Anderson said.
He said they're especially busy around weekend trips to Fort Myers, Florida.
Now, they want add a mobile bar inside of the terminal, likely right after the security checkpoint. In the future, Anderson said they may serve sandwiches inside of the terminal too.