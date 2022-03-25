Health care workers speak out on bipartisan bill that prevents threats

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Checking vitals, drawing blood, doing charts, and more. All a part of a day in the life of a local healthcare worker. But they say they have to deal with something else: threats.
"We've been hit, we've been kicked, we've had things thrown at us, we've been spit on, pretty much anything you can think of does happen," said HSHS trauma coordinator Tyler Bowe.
Workers like Bowe are speaking out after Gov. Evers signed a bipartisan bill into law Wednesday that makes threats against healthcare workers a felony.
"I really hope that the law gives pause and thought to people that are in that really hard time, that they see us not only as caregivers but as people, as individuals," Bowe said.
Bowe's not alone: Dr. Pamela White, the chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic, said she sees threats towards workers everyday.
"It's sad because at a time when we really need our healthcare workers and there's a shortage, there are times when staff are choosing to leave because they don't feel safe," White said.
Both Bowe and White say the problem existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, but got worse as the pandemic continued. They added that issues with the state of patient care are the typical cause cause of threats.
Dr. White said she appreciates the bipartisan nature of the bill.
"I've talked with our legislators and there is no one that believes that it's okay to assault or threaten a healthcare worker," White said.
In a press release, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said "Republicans and Democrats agreed on a very important message today...threatening a health care worker in Wisconsin is unacceptable." The organization played a central role in getting the bill passed.