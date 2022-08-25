Heavy law enforcement presence near Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Late Thursday night, a heavy law enforcement presence was located near Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire.
Our reporter on-scene observed an ambulance, along with Eau Claire Police Department and the Sheriff's Department, with at least 6 law enforcement vehicles present in total.
Police say there is a suspect in custody, and that there is no threat to the public at this time.
That was all they could say at the time, but they do expect to give us more info this morning. We will update this article as we learn more.