Heavy snow causes power outages across the Chippewa Valley

UPDATE: News 18 is back on air after the recent power outages. Thousands of households across the Chippewa Valley are still without power, with no exact ETA at this time for when power will be fully restored.
Xcel Energy is reporting power outages across the Chippewa Valley, including Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, affecting thousands of customers in the region.
You can see what areas are affected and the estimated time for repairs at their website: Electric Outage Map │Xcel Energy (outagemap-xcelenergy.com) WQOW will be here to track the latest updates as they happen.