Help for the Homeless hygiene drive seeks donations

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Help for the Homeless hygiene donation drive that gifts care products to homeless community members is underway in the Chippewa Valley.
The Family Radio Network is hosting the 30th annual drive that takes place in radio markets around Wisconsin. Drive organizers are looking for essential items like soap, shampoo, diapers and 3-in-1 body care products.
Donation drive event coordinator Heidi Prahl said the hygiene drive means a fresh start for neighbors in our community. Prahl added that one donation box equals a year of supplies for a crisis agency.
"A tube of deodorant and a bottle of shampoo can keep a kid in school because they feel like they fit in and they're not embarrassed to go in. Same thing for adults," said Prahl.
The hygiene drive started on February 13 and ends on March 6. WQOW is a sponsor of the drive and there is a donation box in the entrance to our station. You can also donate care products and supplies at local Festival Foods and Walgreens locations.
Five crisis agencies in our viewing area benefit from Help for the Homeless. For more information on the drive, click here.