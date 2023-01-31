'Help for the Homeless' hygiene drive to kick off in February

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For people experiencing homelessness in Wisconsin, having hygiene products can make a big difference in overall quality of life.
Starting February 12, The Family Radio Network is hosting their 'Help for the Homeless' hygiene drive. Across the state they are asking for donations of products like laundry soap, hair and dental care items, deodorant, and diapers.
The Family Radio Network partners with Wisconsin homeless coalitions to give them the donated products, which are distributed into the communities they were donated from.
In a press release The Family Radio Network said that this drive is important because in Wisconsin, WIC and Food Share can only be used to buy food, but not things like soap, diapers, or toothpaste.
The goal of the drive is to supply a year's worth of products to each agency they work with across the state — and that includes the Chippewa Valley.
The drive starts February 12 and goes through March 5. Here is where you'll find collection bins in our area:
EAU CLAIRE: Bolton Refuge House, Hope Gospel Mission
CHIPPEWA FALLS: Family Support Center, LE Phillips CDC Outreach
MENOMONIE: The Bridge to Hope
Click here to learn more, and to monetarily donate. News 18 is a proud sponsor of this event.