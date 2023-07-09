'Her first book was based on her life here': Living like Laura Ingalls Wilder in Pepin

PEPIN (WQOW) - Every second weekend of the month, a group of people head to the Little House Wayside in Pepin for a living history exhibit.
In the late 1860's and early 1870's, Laura Ingalls Wilder lived in a home near Pepin. Nearly 150 years later, the space is a historical marker and sometimes a living history exhibit.
"We come in and we totally furnish it, we bring our own food, we have our own water, and we live period correct through the whole weekend," said Janet Runions, a co-founder of Austin's Tea Party.
Ingalls Wilder is known for writing the Little House on the Prairie book series, which later got adapted for television.
"Her first book was based on her life here, called Little House in the Big Woods," Runions said.
Throughout the home, many references to the books can be found, including Pa Ingall's fiddle and the china shepherdess statue.
"Something I learned after I started doing this event, that every generation is growing up with Laura's books," Runions said. "It's her books, and her legacy is being handed down from generation to generation."
The members of the living history event do everything like they would in the 1870s, including cooking according to the month. In July, the historical actors ate mulberries, cucumbers, venison, potatoes, and chicken in a tin kitchen.
"We have a carpenter here who's hueing out logs, he's taking a round log and he's making it square, in order to use it for construction," said Runions. "He's going to build a house with it."
The Laura Ingall Wilder days are going to be on September 9-10 in Pepin. This year hosts special guest Dean Butler, who played Almanzo Wilder in the Little House on the Prairie television series.