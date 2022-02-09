High Bridge re-opening timeline set for March

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A downtown staple that's been closed to the public for over half a year due to repairs, is finally nearing a re-opening.
"Right now the contractor is scheduled to have all work within the water complete by the end of February, hopefully. So pending weather we're hoping that in March sometime we'll be able to open up the structure," said Leah Ness, interim Eau Claire City engineer.
In June, the bridge from Forest St. to First St. closed due to structural damage, a 'severe' crack in the third limestone pier.
"They actually finished pours for pier 3, and pier 4 last week and now they're just taking formwork off of pier 4 I believe, this week, and lowering the bridge onto pier 3 now that it's structurally sound," Ness said.
But before the historic landmark can open again, there's still more work to be completed at pier 2.
Ness said, "They have to lift the bridge again to remove some bearing plates and that's what allows the bridge to move during the cold weather timeframe."
The project had an initial estimated price tag of $2.5 million but was approved to spend up to $3 million through an emergency agreement by city council back in July.
The interim city engineer said the project was closer to that $3 million mark in the end.
"There were some changes with the design and how we approached, so we did incur some additional costs that we weren't anticipating," said Ness, "There was a little bit of timeframe that we lost with the cold weather."
The restoration of the High Bridge also means it's once again slated to be part of the Eau Claire Marathon.
"On Saturday night April 30th we have a 5k and a 10k that we're adding on Saturday night and both of those will include the High Bridge, so we had a route that didn't have the High Bridge and we had a route that had the High Bridge in hopes of being able to use it but we had a back-up plan if we needed it," said Emi Uelmen, Eau Claire Marathon race director.
For others, they're just ready to usher the historic bridge into its new era.
"It's pretty hard to, you know, market a city of bridges and then you know, say, oh, we're gonna get rid of the one of the coolest highest best ones in town. So not only does it breathe new life into it, it's a great destination for tourists. And it's a great asset for locals," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire, "I believe the people of 1st Avenue here that you know, like to walk and go over to many of the other areas probably have missed that quite a bit."
As for an exact re-opening date, the interim city engineer could not pin one down, but said its being evaluated on a weekly basis.
Ulemen said the Eau Claire Marathon will use the 2021 route for the half and full marathons, as well as the relay, since those maps need to be certified a year in advance.
The High Bridge could be back on the course for next year, according to Ulemen. The Eau Claire Marathon committee will look at returning the High Bridge to the route after this year's race.