High demand continues for families to host international students

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The need for host families for foreign exchange students is yet again high for this upcoming school year.
A Minnesota-based organization called "International Experience" is looking for families to welcome international high school students into their homes this fall.
Officials say the waitlist is long.
Since they were not placing exchange students during the pandemic, those who wanted to study abroad pushed their plans to later.
The group adds that these students would be between the ages of 15 and 18, and they would attend a public high school.
"It's really about just sharing your culture and your lifestyle with them, and building those relationships," said Kristi Harig, a local coordinator for International Experience.
Last year, the organization placed five students in the Eau Claire area.
In order to host a foreign exchange student, you need to be able to provide the student with a bed and three meals a day.
If you are interested in hosting a foreign exchange student, click here.