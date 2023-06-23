 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

High demand continues for families to host international students

  • 0
flags

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The need for host families for foreign exchange students is yet again high for this upcoming school year.

A Minnesota-based organization called "International Experience" is looking for families to welcome international high school students into their homes this fall.

Officials say the waitlist is long.

Since they were not placing exchange students during the pandemic, those who wanted to study abroad pushed their plans to later.

The group adds that these students would be between the ages of 15 and 18, and they would attend a public high school.

"It's really about just sharing your culture and your lifestyle with them, and building those relationships," said Kristi Harig, a local coordinator for International Experience.

Last year, the organization placed five students in the Eau Claire area.

In order to host a foreign exchange student, you need to be able to provide the student with a bed and three meals a day.

If you are interested in hosting a foreign exchange student, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you