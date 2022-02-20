High school bowlers compete for chance at state championships

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The road to the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships ran through Chippewa Falls on Sunday where several athletes competed for a spot at state.
The Wisconsin High School Bowling Club District Ten hosted their end of season singles tournament and awards at Falls Bowl in Chippewa Falls. Over 80 bowlers from 14 teams faced off in today's events at JV and varsity skill levels.
District Ten coordinator Josh Webb said bowling is a fast-growing high school sport and gives kids a unique opportunity to compete.
"I always like watching the kids bowl and the success they have and encouraging that," Webb said. "It gives them another sport to do and they may not be involved in other sports, but enjoy bowling."
Bowlers from schools close to home like Eau Claire North and Memorial and cities that stretch from Chippewa Falls to Ladysmith to Superior all faced off on the lanes.
Some bowlers will represent the Chippewa Valley at Appleton's state tournament over the first weekend of March.