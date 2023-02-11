Highway 53 was closed for nearly two hours, after multiple crashes into traffic backup caused by smoldering tire

ALTOONA (WQOW) - On Friday night, part of Highway 53 was closed for nearly two hours after reports of a fire that led to multiple crashes and one arrest.
According to the Altoona Police Department, officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a semi on fire. They found a smoldering tire near the River Prarie exit and began moving the semi off the highway.
Traffic began to back up, and officials said cars driving at high speeds crashed into the backup, leading to injuries.
Then just as responders began leaving that crash site, they said another crash was reported into the same backup, again caused by high speeds and leading to injuries.
This time, however, the driver was intoxicated with a PBT twice the legal limit. They were arrested for OWI causing injury.
Crashes were cleared and the highway was reopened by 9:45 p.m.
Altoona police told News 18 all injuries were minor.