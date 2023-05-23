Highway B in Dunn County to be repaved this summer instead of next

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dunn County officials have moved up a road project.
County officials say a portion of heavily traveled Highway B will be repaved this year instead of next year. Crews will repave 3.3 miles of the highway from Packer Drive to Highway BB.
County Highway Commissioner Dustin Binder said they will put in new asphalt later this summer, and it will cost approximately $1 million.
“It was a project that we thought needed to get done sooner rather than later,” Binder said. “It’s a very cracked and deteriorated road that has formed wheel ruts causing a very bumpy ride.”
Binder said the original project called for completion in 2024, but has been bumped up because the funds are available to do it this year.
No detours will be implemented during construction, Binder said, although there will be lane restrictions and traffic delays once the project begins.