Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Highway B in Dunn County to be repaved this summer instead of next

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dunn County officials have moved up a road project.

County officials say a portion of heavily traveled Highway B will be repaved this year instead of next year. Crews will repave 3.3 miles of the highway from Packer Drive to Highway BB. 

County Highway Commissioner Dustin Binder said they will put in new asphalt later this summer, and it will cost approximately $1 million. 

“It was a project that we thought needed to get done sooner rather than later,” Binder said. “It’s a very cracked and deteriorated road that has formed wheel ruts causing a very bumpy ride.”

Binder said the original project called for completion in 2024, but has been bumped up because the funds are available to do it this year.

No detours will be implemented during construction, Binder said, although there will be lane restrictions and traffic delays once the project begins.

