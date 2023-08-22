Highway dedicated to fallen officers Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Highway dedicated to fallen officers Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach

  • Updated
  • 0
Highway Dedication 1

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - There is now a permanent reminder of two officers who lost their lives on a Barron County highway. 

"Gone, but not forgotten" Fallen officers from Northwest Wisconsin remembered at memorial ceremony

Highway dedication 2

Two signs reading "Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel Memorial Highway" has been installed along County Highway SS seven miles apart. One sign is at the Highway 8 intersection in Cameron, and the other at the Chetek city limit. 

Barron County officials voted to rename the road to memorialize the officers four months after they were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis told News 18 in July "for us, it's to keep their names alive." 

Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen said in July of the dedication, "it's a lot easier to drive down that incident scene for any officer in the county as well as my department who have to drive by it every day while patrolling."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you