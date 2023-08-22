Highway dedicated to fallen officers Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - There is now a permanent reminder of two officers who lost their lives on a Barron County highway.
Two signs reading "Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel Memorial Highway" has been installed along County Highway SS seven miles apart. One sign is at the Highway 8 intersection in Cameron, and the other at the Chetek city limit.
Barron County officials voted to rename the road to memorialize the officers four months after they were shot and killed in the line of duty.
Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis told News 18 in July "for us, it's to keep their names alive."
Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen said in July of the dedication, "it's a lot easier to drive down that incident scene for any officer in the county as well as my department who have to drive by it every day while patrolling."