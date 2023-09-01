'His family is heartbroken and continues to seek answers': Man now missing for 4 years

WINTER (WQOW) - It's been four years since anyone is known to have seen Norbert "Tony" Dantzman.
Dantzman was last seen on August 30, 2019. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, he was staying at the Northern Lights Motel in Winter with family members, who noticed he was missing around 10 a.m. that day. He was in Sawyer County from California for a family reunion.
When last seen, he was wearing a grey or white hat, eye glasses, a checkered shirt, black vest, black pants, black shoes, his wedding ring and a golf ring.
Dantzman is described as 5'9 and 136 pounds with great/white hair and brown eyes. He wears dentures and has crooked fingers.
The last time he was seen, officials say he was traveling on foot north of the Northern Lights Motel. If you have information, you are encouraged to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at (715) 634-5213