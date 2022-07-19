Historic Stanley train depot comes down 7 months after tornado

STANLEY (WQOW) - The historic train depot in Stanley came down after being damaged by the storm that ripped through the small city in December.
The train depot was constructed in 1906, originally part of the Wisconsin Central Railroad, replacing a depot that stood before it.
Trains stopped at the Stanley depot for six more decades before closing operations in 1968. Since then it has mostly been used as storage for the town Christmas decorations and for things related to the nearby veterans park.
Stanley Area Historical Society museum director Betty Plombon said that to celebrate the centennial in 1991, local students cleaned up the closed depot by painting on boards that were hung on the building windows.
Plombon said there have been efforts over the years to save the depot, but it would have been expensive, and no one was sure what use the small building would have.
On December 15 2021 it was severely damaged when the EF2 tornado came through, damaging so much of the town. Plombon said there is a lot of sadness for people in Stanley to see the building come down.