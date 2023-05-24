History and food shared in Wisconsin's last Bohemian Hall

CADOTT (WQOW) - Just 7 miles north of Cadott sits a large 116-year-old building that saw over 100 visitors from Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement on Wednesday, May 24.
The Cadott Bohemian Hall was packed wall-to-wall as visitors gathered to share a traditional Bohemian meal and learn about the storied building and the immigrants that built it.
"They would have meetings here, funerals, dances, weddings, and just card parties and stuff. So these were their social gathering halls," said Dana Carlson, president of the Cadott Bohemian Hall.
To feed the interested guests, Bohemian Hall volunteers prepared hundreds of kolache, a small fruit-filled pastry that is traditional to the people of the Czech Republic. They also made sure to teach the visitors how difficult they are to bake.
"We gave them a little spiel on how to make kolaches but that's more of an in-depth thing," said Carlson. "I teach classes on that."
Volunteers at the hall dressed in traditional Bohemian outfits — called kroje — and also made sure to educate visitors on the differences in the type of clothing they were wearing. One wearer of the kroj was JoAnn Parks, a volunteer with the hall.
"Most of the kroj they consist of a skirt with an apron and a lot of times, some type of vest and a blouse underneath," Parks said.
For Carlson, the building holds special significance — she was married and also made some of her own history there.
"Looking back at our records my wedding was the first very first wedding ceremony here," Carlson said. "There were tons of receptions and gatherings but most people got married in churches back then."
While the building has seen a lot in its over century-long existence, volunteers are dedicated to making sure it stays around for future generations.
"This is one of the last active lodges and we work hard to preserve it," Parks said. "By doing that we share our Czech heritage because that's what this is all about."
The Bohemian Hall holds several events a year. Upcoming events include a Memorial Day Service at the nearby Bohemian Cemetery followed by a dinner at the hall. There will also be a special chicken dinner on Father's Day. The venue is also able to be rented for events. To learn more, contact the hall's Facebook page.