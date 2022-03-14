Eau Claire's 150th: The founding and founders of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People lived in Eau Claire long before 1872, but this week Eau Claire is celebrating the anniversary of when three small communities became one city.
According to Chippewa Valley Museum archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer, North Eau Claire was the area north of the Eau Claire river, Village of Eau Claire was east of the Chippewa River, and Eau Claire City was west of the Chippewa River.
The area we think of as Eau Claire today was once a dividing line between the Dakota and Ojibwe Native Americans, with the first Europeans arriving in the 1600's to trade fur.
"They were mostly French so you see that reflected in some of the names," Kiffmeyer said.
The confluence of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers would eventually attract new people to live here. People like Stephen McCann and Jeremiah Thomas, who built the first mill along the river. And when the city was chartered by the state legislature in 1872, it was the Eau Claire River that the community wanted to be named for.
"There's the story that when the French explorers and traders came to the area, the Chippewa is very muddy but Eau Claire was a clearer river, and then they say 'oh look here is the clear river' and that's where, because of the French influence, the word Eau Claire came from; of course the Indians living here had a different name for it," Kiffmeyer said.
"You do see reference, before the city is chartered, to it frequently being called 'Clear Water.' I am unsure why they chose to go with Eau Claire eventually; it's something I never came across the reasoning why, maybe they just thought it was fancier," Kiffmeyer said.
Some of the early community leaders include the first mayor, Hiram Graham, the first city council president Texas Angel, and even leaders like Orrin Ingram who were not politicians but were influential in government.
In 1872, their goals for the new city largely revolved around the logging industry. Primarily the building of a dam to create Dells Pond where they could store logs before moving them down the river.
"The newspaper at that time was kind of scolding the city leaders because they thought they should have been spending more time looking at things like drinking water, police, fire protection," Kiffmeyer said. "And of course they did have those issues on their minds as well, but a big big goal was to have a dam built."
They were eventually successful, with the dam being constructed in 1878.
Today we can still see things like Dells Pond, or place names like Graham Avenue, and of course the city of Eau Claire that went from three communities to one city 150 years ago this week.
It is hard to know the exact population of Eau Claire when it was founded in 1872, but the census tells us the population went from 2,300 in 1870 to 10,000 in 1880.
