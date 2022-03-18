Eau Claire's 150th: The ways downtown has changed since 1872

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire officially turns 150 on Saturday, and a lot has changed for the city in that time, especially if you look downtown.
"If you were here in 1872 you would see dirt roads. You would see a lot of wooden buildings... the steam boat coming up and a couple businesses," said Diana Peterson, curator of collections at the Chippewa Valley Museum.
Besides a few homes, Eau Claire's oldest structures can be found on Water Street.
"We have in the block where The Nucleus is, that building was rebuilt in 1882," Peterson said.
Rebuilt— after a fire caused by a steamboat destroyed more than 70 buildings along that road. But while they were frequent, it wasn't always fires that caused Eau Claire's architecture to come down.
"When I think of iconic buildings downtown that are no longer here I think of three right away," Peterson said. "I think of the Opera House which was on Barstow, a really grand place done in 1883, demolished in 1938. I think of Hotel Eau Claire where people had many events and functions, and it was in existence from 1920 to 1970. And then I think of the Elk's Club on Farwell and Grand. It was a beautiful big old building and it started in the late 1800's, and in 1966 it was demolished for the bank."
Another site from Eau Claire's past that is now gone is the electric railway. One of the first to be built in the country, it connected Eau Claire with Chippewa Falls. In 1911, it expanded, going as far as Wabasha, Minnesota. Even attractions and parks grew up around the railway.
"And then in 1926 service ended and the rails were actually just paved right over," Peterson said. "More people were driving cars, there just wasn't that need."
As Eau Claire's population grew over the 20th century, so did downtown, becoming what defined the city and brought people together.
"Probably my favorite picture of downtown is in the 1950's. It's really bustling, there's people everywhere, there's cars everywhere— just really it looked like a fun place to be," Peterson said.
But like many cities across the country, the advent of the mall moved people away from main street. It wasn't until more recent history that downtown has seen a revitalization, thanks in part to the one thing that has always brought people to Eau Claire.
"I don't think the river was appreciated as much when downtown was being built," Peterson said. "It started as a very important part. It had the steam boats, it brought all the goods into the city, it brought passengers and immigrants, and then we went through a period where it wasn't really utilized as much, and now it's nice to see it coming back and people taking advantage of those beautiful scenes that we have."
Looking to Phoenix Park, it was a very industrial space for most of Eau Claire's 150 years. The space became home to the company Phoenix Steel in the late 1800's. The area remained an industrial site until the idea and conversations for a park emerged in the late 1980's and early 90's.
Creating Phoenix Park was a huge community effort that took many years, and at the International Fall Festival in 2005 the park was officially dedicated, with a hope that it would be just the thing Eau Claire needed to revitalize downtown.