Hobart Street home "total loss" after overnight fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fire fighters worked in -14 degree temperatures to fight a blaze on Hobart Street overnight.
Fire fighters were dispatched just before 1 a.m. on Friday for a fire at a single-family residence. Officials said when they arrived, the fire was visible on the first floor, but was spreading upstairs.
All the occupants were okay, having exited the building before fire crews arrived, but officials said one firefighter did have a minor injury from the incident.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing, and a damage estimate could not be given at this time. As of noon on Friday, some fire fighters were still at the property. A fire fighter told News 18 that the home is being considered a total loss.
Eau Claire Transit assisted the fire department by providing heated buses for crews.